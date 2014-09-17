Kendrick Lamar Unveils Artwork For New Single “I” [PHOTO]

New Kendrick Lamar alert. After a two year wait, Compton’s favorite “good kid” is readying his highly anticipated sophomore album and will debut a new single titled “I” next week.

A tweet from Shady Records-affiliated website watchLOUD was the first indication that Lamar would debut new material sooner than later. HHNM, however, expounded on the breaking news, stating that the track would be titled “I” rather than “I Love Myself,” as previously reported. Artwork released today by the TDE wordsmith affirms that information.

The imagery features the singular letter “I” in the middle of Blood and Crip gang members, which signifies that Lamar will aim for minds and not the club for his return. Did you expect any different?

“I” will reportedly release on Tuesday, September 23. Stay tuned for any information regarding the song. Peep the art below.

—

Photo: JLN Photography/WENN.com