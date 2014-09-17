2014 Global Spin Awards Nominees Announced

The position of power shifted from the DJ to the MC as Hip-Hop became a larger cultural phenomenon, but it’s important to acknowledge what the former means to the culture’s progression. Each year, the craft of deejaying is commended on a grand stage at the Global Spin Awards, which returns this year on November 18.

A press conference took place at New York City’s Bryant Park Hotel earlier today (September 17), where founder Shawn Prez moderated a panel discussion featuring DJ Premier, DJ Kid Capri, Funkmaster Flex, Revolt CEO Keith Clinkscales, and Rob Kenner of Boomshots and Editor at Large at Mass Appeal, who discussed the evolution of the DJ before announcing the 2014 nominees.

The Global Spin Awards honor DJs and producers from all across the world representing various musical genres. The only prerequisite is that these maestros on the wheels of steel push the DJ culture forward with their skill sets, trendsetting abilities and the like.

“I’ve never understood the lack of recognition given to DJs for their continued influence on national and international musical currents and culture,” Prez said. “The GSAs were created to fill the void and finally honor the DJs exclusively for their achievements, amongst their peers. Simply put, DJs deserve their own version of the Grammy’s.”

Flex will receive the Legendary DJ Award, while Premo will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Other noteworthy nominees include DJ Drama, DJ Scream, DJ Smallz, DJ Superstar Jay, each of whom could win the National Mixtape DJ of the Year Award. Peep the full list of nominees here.

The third annual Global Spin Awards will air on Revolt TV.

—

Photo: Instagram