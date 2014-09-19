2 Chainz ft. Young Thug – “Dresser (Lil Boy)” [LISTEN]

From Atlanta to listeners ears comes a new heater by 2 Chainz called “Dresser (Lil Boy),” featuring Young Thug.

Produced by London On The Track, FKi, and J-Gramm, the song is a slow, melodic pool of trap sonics, on which Chainz and Thugga put their dexterous flows to work as they verbally joust. Anyone familiar with the latter’s usually syrupy, undecipherable style of rapping will be surprised to hear him enunciating his rhymes.

Stream Chainz’s “Dresser (Lil Boy)” below. Stay tuned for news on the ATLien’s upcoming third studio album.

Photo: Instagram