Jay Electronica Talks Act II & Influence On Hip-Hop [VIDEO]

The usually elusive Jay Electronica was on the premises for the 2014 BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta on Saturday (September 20). Hip-Hop Wired had an opportunity to ask the New Orleans native how he thought his long-awaited debut album, Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn), will impact the culture and more.

“For me and my album, I can’t really predict how people are going to take to the album and what kind of impact it’s going to have,” Jay Electronica said. The Roc Nation MC added, “I feel like my presences alone in the industry… I try to have impact with my presence alone.”

Hear Jay Elec speak more about Act II and being honored by Louis Farrakhan (excuse the slip up) in the visual above.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired