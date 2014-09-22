T.I. & Jeezy Host Birthday Cookout In Atlanta [Photos]

T.I. and Jeezy closed out the annual hustle and bustle of the BET Hip-Hop Awards with an intimate cookout to celebrate their birthdays–the former’s is September 25, while the latter’s is September 28–in their native Atlanta.

A tight list of family and friends attended the event, which took place at Gio’s Chicken Amalfitano. Familiar faces included T.I.P.’s wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Usher, Nelly, DJ Drama, DJ Don Cannon, and Ray J.

Hit the jump to see a photo recap from the event.

—

Photo: ExclusiveAccess.Net

