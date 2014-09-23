André 3000 Says Leonardo DiCaprio Should Play Him In OutKast Biopic

In a recent interview about his Jimi Hendrix movie, André 3000 told Rolling Stone he’d love to make a humorous OutKast biopic in which the most unlikely actors would play the characters of Three Stacks and his rapping partner, Big Boi.

“It would be great to make an OutKast movie right now,” he said. “But instead of really serious, make it a full comedy — like Kevin Hart would play Big Boi.” And Benjamin? “We should cast somebody stupid — like Leonardo [DiCaprio].”

We’d look forward to any OutKast flick.

Stacks went on to detail his arduous journey of becoming the iconic rock musician –– what diet changes he had to make and how a cartoon named Snagglepuss helped hone his Hendrix speech pattern.

Read full interview HERE. All Is By My Side opens Sept. 26.

Photo: WENN