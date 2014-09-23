15 Critiques Of Kendrick Lamar’s “i” [Photos]

After a week’s notice, Kendrick Lamar made due on his promise to release his highly anticipated single, “i,” which arrived in the wee hours of the morning today (September 23). The track has been out for less that six hours, during which it’s been the center of debate–is it good or not?

Per usual, Twitter essentially transforms into an online barbershop, where both salutations and slander live simultaneously during major musical releases. Some listeners appreciated the warmth of the TDE rapper’s record, due to a familiar Isley Brothers sample and its uplifting message, while others vehemently shot it down under accusations that it’s cheesy or simply bad.

Let your thoughts on K. Dot’s latest creation in the comments, and peep what others had to say about the cut in the comments.

