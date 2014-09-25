CLOSE
DJ Drama ft. Jeezy, Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan – “Right Back” [LISTEN]

It appears that Quality Street Music 2 may finally be on the way, as DJ Drama unleashes a street track titled “Right Back,” featuring Jeezy, Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan.

The Mekanics-produced instrumental is the very same one heard on songs recently released by Tory Lanez and Teyana Taylor. Despite the confusion, the cut belongs to Drama, who commissioned some of the hottest Atlanta artists to deliver hardened rhymes with a dash of braggadocio.

Stream Drama’s “Right Back” below. Let your thoughts on the track be known in the comments.

[via HNHH]

Photo: Instagram

Rich Homie Quan , Young Thug

