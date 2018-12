Joey Bada$$ commemorates jumpstarting his fall tour with the release of a new track called “Get Paid.”

The Brooklyn wordsmith expresses he and his Pro Era clique’s desire for capital over haunting organs and crisp drums. Bada$$ displays his progression as a MC through his use of multisyllabic wording and a dexterous flow; his grit is now polished.

Listen to “Get Paid” below.

Photo: Instagram