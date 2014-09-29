Kim Kardashian & North West Don Sheer Dresses In Paris [Photos]

North West is but a year old, yet she’s already giving her mother a run for her money in the fashion department.

The celebrity baby was center of attention at a Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week. She sat front row alongside parental units, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, wearing a demure black Givenchy tulle dress which halfway matched with her mom’s racy getup.

Hit the flip to see more of the Wests in Givenchy. Fashionistas, eat your heart out.

Photos: WENN

