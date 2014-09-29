J. Cole Spits New Verse On Maroon 5’s “Animals (Remix)” [LISTEN]

It’s been a rather quiet year for J. Cole musically, yet the lyricist returns today with a guest verse on Maroon 5’s “Animals (Remix).”

The collaboration may be surprising, but it makes perfect sense sonically due to the record’s bounce, which compliments Cole’s approach to emceeing. “You a part of me and I’m part of you/I’m addicted, one hit won’t do, I need a lot of you,”the rapper rhymes, referencing a love interest.

Prior to this release, Cole’s only new material were a Michael Brown tribute titled “Be Free” and a feature appearance on a Chance The Rapper song that’s yet to materialize in CDQ form.

Stream the “Animal (Remix)” below.

