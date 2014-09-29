Kevin Durant Waves White Flag To Lil B [VIDEO]

Lil B’s fans are a collective of web tyrants, who swarm on any opposition for the rapper like locusts. If anyone can confirm this, it’s the recipient of the Based God curse, Kevin Durant, who recently called the truce during a recent interview with Revolt TV.

“I keep hearing about [the curse]. Every time I sign into Twitter or Instagram there’s this Lil B stuff coming up. I don’t have no problem with Lil B,” Durant said. His words, of course, follow a long-winded spat between both parties that began on Twitter, and soon manifested in diss tracks, the aforementioned curse, and hilarious memes. But all of the hoopla has gotten bewildering for the Oklahoma Thunder star.

Durant continued, “He’s got so many fans, it’s starting to get on my nerves. Just to get those people away from me, me and Lil B are cool.”

Now that the white flag has been raised, it’ll be interesting to see if Lil B’s fans will lay off of Durant. Hear him speak below.

—

Photo: Revolt TV