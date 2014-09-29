Mayer Hawthorne ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Crime” [VIDEO]

Mayer Hawthorne returns with a comedic clip in tow for his Kendrick Lamar-assisted track “Crime.” Directed by actress Rashida Jones, this treatment visually scoffs at industry soirees.

Read Jones’ description of the video below:

The video is a parody of ridiculously exclusive parties which are made nearly impossible to get to but tout themselves as ‘the party of the year.’ I liked the idea of the video starting as a sexy getting-ready video and devolving into a messy, very unsexy, unexpected trek. And the final realization is that YOU are the real party! I’m just starting to realize that about myself (which is why I stay home most nights). I am a HUGE fan of Mayer, Kendrick and of the song “Crime” and it was an honor to work with Mayer.

Press play to view the product. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

[via Pitchfork]

—

Photo: Vevo