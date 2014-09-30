Model Drops $11M Lawsuit Against 50 Cent

In between losing his grandmother and son to a new surrogate father in Floyd Mayweather, 50 Cent scored a legal victory in a weighty lawsuit filed against him by a video vixen the rapper once described as “thirsty.”

Sally Ferreira filed an $11 million defamation suit in April, all because the G-Unit boss posted pictures of them together that were taken at the “Big Rich Town” video shoot. She alleged that the photos inferred that her and 50 were an item and his subsequent outburst on Instagram cost her plenty of work.

The NYDailyNews later revealed text messages where Ferreira was caught telling her reporter friend to “keep her name hot” and send the pictures to mediatakeout for more publicity.

After the damage had festered for about 10 days, Ferreira dropped her suit as outside parties called it “a silly case.”

Stephen Savva, 50 Cent’s lawyer, added more fuel to the victory fire, telling The News, “As Mr. Jackson always believed, the baseless claims asserted against him were not worth 50 cents, no less the $11 million originally sought by the plaintiff.”

Don’t be surprised if you never see Ferreira in another music video again.

