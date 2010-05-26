Da Brat Out On Work Release; Hits The Studio [Video]

After years of not being on camera, Da Brat made a rare appearance with her “brother” Jermaine Dupri in a video for his Living The Life web series.

Brat is currently finishing the remainder of her three year prison sentence for assaulting a woman with bottle at JD’s Studio 72 Club in Atlanta.

Now Brat says she’s allowed to leave her Alto, Georgia prison cell to pursue a work release job making windows.

Uhhh… okay.

Check out Brat talking her new job with JD below.