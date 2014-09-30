Fat Joe Talks Big Pun, Depression and Wu-Tang Clan On Chronicles [VIDEO]

Fat Joe may spend a gang of time in Miami, but he proudly reps the Boogie Down Bronx. The slimmer Joe Crack will take viewers on a journey through the borough that made him—along with some dope stories—via the Music Choice network’s latest episode of Chronicles, airing tonight (September 30).

Chronicles features 30-minute segments that track the rise of artists like B.o.B., 50 Cent and Jason Derulo. Check out a preview of the episode below (he speaks on being depressed when Big Pun passed, coming up with Wu-Tang Clan and more) and on the next page.

Watch Fat Joe’s episodes of Chronicles at 8pm on Music Choice Play.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »