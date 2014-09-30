Chris Brown Says TMZ Owner Is “The Devil”

Chris Brown is no angel, but he’s out to give the real devil his limelight. According to the crooner, TMZ CEO Harvey Levin is Lucifer in the flesh.

“What the devil looks like in person,” wrote Breezy on Instagram. “Lol. You sad little man. You’ve been trying for years to destroy me. It won’t work. Your efforts are flattering. When you look back on your life when it’s that time for you to depart, what can u actually say you’ve accomplished in life? Bringing people down and being the number one source for negativity. Life’s too short homie. Find some sort of happiness. You are a grown ass man. God bless you bruh.”

As previously reported, “sources” told TMZ Brown’s mom and girlfriend are urging the singer to seek professional help in order to steer clear of “gang life” hazards.

It appears the photo as since been deleted, but not before the Internets could preserve it. Check it out.

