Jermaine Dupri Countersuing Assistant He Allegedly Didn’t Pay For 4 Years

There is always two sides to every story and Jermaine Dupri is telling his in court about a former assistant who allegedly worked for him for four years without earning a dime.

The Hip-Hop mogul is actually claiming that the accuser, Taddrick Mingo, was a freeloader, swindler and a very bad driver.

Via TMZ:

Jermaine Dupri lavished his friend with a free place to live, a free car, free studio time and several other gifts … and the guy repaid him by trashing his hummer and then having the audacity to sue him. Dupri says Taddrick Mingo is a leach who did nothing but take, take take: — free recording studio time — 4 years free rent in a 2 bedroom condo — use of Dupri’s Hummer — free computer — referrals so Mingo could get studio work Jermaine says Mingo then turned around and sued him ﻿… claiming he worked as Dupri’s assistant but never got paid. So now Dupri has fired back with his own lawsuit, claiming Mingo was NEVER his assistant. And Jermaine wants money for the financial beating he took when he sold the whip at a loss. As for why Dupri showered Mingo with gifts over a period of years … he never says.

Neither parties have publicly stated a dollar amount for the damages they are seeking. Which makes this case appear to be a public relationship soured like milk forgotten out on the countertop.

Photo: HRC/WENN