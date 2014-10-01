CLOSE
Home > Curren$y

Curren$y & Jet Life – Audio D Mixtape [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Curren$y releases new projects with little to no notice. That said, the New Orleans rapper and his Jet Life clique debut the Audio D mixtape to please fans.

This 13-track body of work arrives just two weeks after Spitta debuted the Organized Crime mixtape. Featuring Young Roddy, Corner Boy P, Le$, Smoke DZA, and more, songs boast that smooth sound the contributing rappers are known for.

Stream Audio D below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Jet_Life_Audio_D-front-large

Photo: Instagram

Jet Life

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close