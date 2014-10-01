Curren$y & Jet Life – Audio D Mixtape [LISTEN]

Curren$y releases new projects with little to no notice. That said, the New Orleans rapper and his Jet Life clique debut the Audio D mixtape to please fans.

This 13-track body of work arrives just two weeks after Spitta debuted the Organized Crime mixtape. Featuring Young Roddy, Corner Boy P, Le$, Smoke DZA, and more, songs boast that smooth sound the contributing rappers are known for.

Stream Audio D below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram