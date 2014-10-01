A$AP Rocky Says Rowdy Fans Slapped Woman, Not Him

A$AP Rocky has screamed not guilty in the face of a pending lawsuit from a woman alleging that the rapper slapped her at the 2013 Made In America festival in Philadelphia. He recently filed a countersuit based on a new rationale, saying that someone in the crowd hit the woman.

TMZ Reports:

As we reported … Lisamarie Wade sued Rocky for $75K … saying he smacked her in a brutal, unprovoked attack while making his way through the crowd at a Philly music festival last year.

Rocky just fired back in legal docs … denying he ever touched or attempted to hit Wade. He says a pack of fans “aggressively moved towards” — insinuating Wade may have been part of that mob scene. But he adds neither he nor his entourage smacked her.

He says Wade knew there could be trouble in such a crowded setting. In other words … expect some heat when you walk in the kitchen.