Kendrick Lamar Joins Prince During Yahoo Performance [VIDEO]

Last night (September 30), Prince invited the world into his Paisley Park estate via a live streamed event courtesy of Yahoo. The 90-minute affair celebrated the release of the legend’s two new LPs, Art Official Age and PlectrumElectrum, with an intimate interview that he capped off with a three-song performance, featuring a guest appearance from Kendrick Lamar.

The Compton rapper joined Prince, who was backed by his band, 3rdEyeGirl, in the singer-songwriter’s hometown, Minneapolis. Lamar added a verse to 1998 Crystal Ball cut, “What’s My Name.”

Having received some quality co-signs in his career, this is definitely the TDE superstar’s biggest to date. See Lamar rhyme in the clip below.

Photo: Yahoo