Diddy Announces Multi-Platform REVOLT Deal With Verizon FiOS

News of REVOLT TV generating low ratings did little to quell Diddy’s efforts in support of his newborn television channel. Hip-Hop’s biggest hustler quietly worked behind the scenes and is now announcing how he planned to bring his network into more living rooms.

By aligning his brand with Verizon FiOS, that’s how.

“Today’s a great day; all glory to God,” an exasperated Diddy began via his Instagram account. “REVOLT has just closed a multi-platform distribution deal with Verizon FiOS!,” he screamed in a manner that no amount of exclamation points could convey.

Launched last October, the self-proclaimed “New #1 Name in Music” has been exclusively available on Time Warner Cable, somewhat limited its overall reach. According to MultiChannel News, REVOLT will appear in FiOS TV’s Ultimate HD package (Channel 726 HD) later this month will also become available on Verizon’s FiOS Mobile App soon. Verizon Vice President for content acquisition and strategy Terry Denson called the network a “crowd-pleasing addition to the FiOS TV lineup” so the time to show and prove is now.

Check out Diddy’s announcement down below.

—

Photo: Instagram/Diddy