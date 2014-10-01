Lil Boosie Talks Empowering The Black Community, Prison & More [VIDEO]

Lil Boosie’s candor is the same both in and out of the booth. Here, an example of the latter scenario arrives via the southern legend’s candid 28-minute discussion with Peter Bailey on Nitecap.

The Baton Rouge rapper leaves nothing on the table, as he discusses topics ranging from music to his time behind bars to Black people empowering themselves for the betterment of the race. The unfiltered conversation took place at Miami’s James L. Knight Center.

Fans should expect Boosie to kick similar talk in rhyme on his upcoming album, Touchdown 2 Cause Hell, which was pushed back from its September 23 release date. Stay tuned for updates in regards to the aforementioned project. Hear the wordsmith speak below.

Photo: YouTube