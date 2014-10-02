Chris Brown – “Don’t Panic” [LISTEN]

French Montana’s “Don’t Panic” is catching fire rather quickly on the radio and in clubs. Artists are jumping on the track too, as Chris Brown follows in YG’s footsteps by releasing a proper remix.

Funk Flex premieres the cut, on which the Brown flexes his rhyming ability. The West Coast local’s verse is a lot grittier than what you’d expect from a crooner and likely won’t help the hoopla surrounding his alleged gang affiliation.

Stream Brown’s take on “Don’t Panic” below.

Photo: Instagram