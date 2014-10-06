Childish Gambino Surprises Fans With STN MTN/Kauai Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

UPDATE: Childish Gambino’s Kauai EP is currently streaming on Spotify. Stream it after the jump. Support by purchasing it via iTunes.

In a surprising turn of events, Childish Gambino has released his Gangsta Grillz mixtape/EP, STN MTN/Kauai, for public consumption.

Per usual, DJ Drama hosts while Donald Glover handles the rhyming duties. The mixtape portion of the track features an array of freestyles over tracks like Ludacris’ “Southern Hospitality,” K Camp’s “Money Baby,” and a song that’s more indigenous to Atlanta, Rich Kidz “My Patna Dem.” According to Gambino, the project flows like a “dream,” which begins in his hometown of Stone Mountain, Ga. before taking listeners to the beautiful locale of Kauai, Hi.

Get an earful of new tunes via Gambino’s website. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram