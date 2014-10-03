Big K.R.I.T. Releases Cadillactica Cover & Tracklist [PHOTO]

A little over a month from now, Hip-Hop fans will have a batch of new audible treats from Big K.R.I.T., who’s currently rolling out his Cadillactica LP. To whet appetites, he’s unveiled the official artwork and tracklisting.

Krizzle looks to feed his core fan base and gain some new followers in one fell swoop via 18 tracks, including three bonus cuts. He’s already delivered his Rico Love-assisted, Jim Jonsin-produced single “Pay Attention,” for which he has a visual on the way.

Guests include Lupe Fiasco, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Ferg, Bun B, E-40, Devin The Dude and Raphael Saadiq, who contributed to the K.R.I.T.’s upcoming single “Soul Food.”

Cadillactica releases on November 11. Before then, fans can catch K.R.I.T. in a city near them on his “Pay Attention” tour, co-starring Atlanta collective Two-9. Peep the cover and tracklist below.

1. Kreation (Intro)

2. Life

3. My Sub, Pt. 3 (Big Bang)

4. Cadillactica

5. Soul Food (Feat. Raphael Saadiq)

6. Pay Attention (Feat. Rico Love)

7. King of the South

8. Mind Control (Feat. E-40 & Wiz Khalifa)

9. Standby (Interlude) (Feat. Kenneth Whalum III)

10. Do You Love Me For Real (Feat. Mara Hruby)

11. Third Eye

12. Mo Better Cool (Feat. Bun B, Devin The Dude & Big Sant)

13. Angels

14. Saturday’s a Celebration (Feat. Jamie N Commons)

15. Lost Generation (Feat. Lupe Fiasco)

16. Mt Olympus (Reprise) [Bonus Track]

17. Lac Lac (Feat. A$AP Ferg) [Bonus Track]

18. Let It Show [Bonus Track]

Photo: Instagram