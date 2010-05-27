Havoc Discusses Prodigy And Clears Up Rumors About 50 Cent [Video]

Mobb Deep member Havoc recently sat down in an interview to discuss his take on his partner in rhyme, Prodigy’s incarceration. Havoc told VladTV that Prodigy’s prison sentence served as a wakeup call to both of them to get their ‘act’ together.

“I knew that he was going to go in,” Havoc recalled. “They just kept giving him chance after chance, so I knew they were going to give him some time because they were too many times that they had let him go already.”

When asked about his previous run-ins with the law, Havoc revealed that he has had his fair share of legal issues, but none were as ‘big of a deal’ as Prodigy. Havoc also reveals that he is fortunate that ‘situations’ were handled off the record because he was able to keep it private.

“My situations, though serious, never got the attention and that’s what I wanted,” Havoc continued. “[With] the charges that I had, I didn’t need everyone in my business.”

Peep the full interview below: