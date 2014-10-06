Kanye West Tweets About John Galliano Joining Maison Martin Margiela, Doesn’t Mention Anti-Semitism

John Galliano was fired as the Creative Director of fashion house Christian Dior back in 2011 after he was caught spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric. Nevertheless, Kanye West took to Twitter to praise Galliano getting a new gig, same title, at Maison Martin Margiela.

“JOHN GALLIANO is the new creative director of MARGIELA, I heard this rumor when I was in Paris and just received confirmation this morning!,” tweeted Yeezy.

Back in February 2011, Galliano, who West calls a “powerful creative,” was caught getting his racist on. After blaming drug use—he was popping Valium—the British designer was found guilty of “public insults” in France, and fined.

Reported the Guardian:

In the February incident, a French couple having a beer outside La Perle bar in Paris’s Marais district said he repeatedly insulted them with lines including “f-cking ugly Jewish b-tch” and “f-cking Asian bastard”. Geraldine Bloch, 35, said he first asked her to shut up, then criticised her clothes, hair, thighs, eyebrows and makeup. He made 30 anti-Jewish insults in the space of 45 minutes, she said. Another woman said he made similar insults to her in the same bar in October. At Galliano’s trial in June, the state prosecutor had requested judges fine Galliano saying that although he was not a “theoretician” of race hatred or antisemitism, this was “everyday antisemitism and racism” which she said was “pitiful and dreadful”. It is doubtful whether Galliano – who told his trial he couldn’t remember the incident because of a “triple addiction” to alcohol, sleeping tablets and Valium – will ever be able to redeem himself at the top of the fashionworld. … The judges ruled that Galliano had “sufficient awareness of his act despite his addiction and his fragile state.”The court suspended his fine, taking into account that Galliano had apologised to the plaintiffs during the June trial. The judges noted the “values of tolerance” in his work. He was ordered to pay €16,500 in court fees for the three complainants and five anti-racism groups plus a symbolic one euro in damages to each one.

Nevertheless, Galliano is back. Think Yeezy knew these details, though?

Check out all Mr. West’s tweets below and on the following pages.

