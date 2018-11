Hip-Hop fans and artists alike come in all shapes, colors, and ethnicities. Rap music has been uniting people from all walks of life for as long as we can remember.

Before National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, Hip-Hop Wired would like to shed light on a number of rap artists known to rep their Latino pride.

Hit the gallery to peep the run-down.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »