North West Has Her Own Set Of Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Dolls

Kanye West isn’t shy of bigging himself up. After all, the self-proclaimed genius aligns himself with the likes of Steven Jobs. So we shouldn’t be surprised, then, when North West is given a pair of dolls stitched together after her mom and dad to play with, right?.

The miniature KimYe creation was made by Celine’s Dolls, a company based in Brooklyn, NY that crafts custom dolls. The company’s Instagram account also posted the creepy-looking play toys for all the world to see.

“Since @khloekardashian ‘s post, people have asked a few things: Mini Kanye is wearing a faux mink vest and slightly shiny distressed faux leather pants,” read the caption. “And yes, Mini Kim has hips!”

Doing the most, or nah?