Lil Kim Accused Of Skipping $23K Gay Club Meet-And-Greet [Photos]

Lil Kim is known to have a wide range within her fanbase and that includes a devout following in the gay community.

Over the weekend, the Hard Core star had a sweet paying gig at The Manor Complex, one of the biggest gay clubs in the country. But for whatever reason, she didn’t exactly fulfil all that was expected of her.

Report TMZ:

Lil Kim is in danger of losing a huge portion of her fanbase … after stiffing a large group of gay fans who paid big money to meet her over the weekend. All the rapper had to do to score a fat $23,000 payday Saturday was mingle with 100 high-paying fans, then do a quick show to help celebrate the club’s 5th anniversary. Not a bad gig, right? But The Manor claims she showed up late and skipped out on the scheduled meet and greet … and now they’re on the hook for refunds they had to shell out to the VIP fans. Kim, who’s fattened her wallet in recent years by almost exclusively playing gay clubs … claims it’s the promoter’s fault because she was never told about the meet-and-greet. See flyer below. The Manor’s attorney Howard King tells us they plan to sue Kim … but he says she already got her comeuppance … because concertgoers booed her when she left the club.

Not one to let her side of the story go untold, The Queen Bee blamed the promoters for the miscommunication and said she was unaware of any meet-and-greet (although the contract is pretty explicit on that particular end of the business agreement).

Hit the gallery to see the drama unfold. Seems like Kim’s management set her up for failure on this one.

