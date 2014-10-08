Bobby Shmurda Talks Fame, His 1st Rap & More [VIDEO]

Owner of STPL Design and clothing brand, Jeff Staple, returns with the latest installment of his “1-2-1” interview series. After traveling to speak with B.o.B. and Common, the New York City native keeps it local with Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda.

Shmurda emerged from the Big Apple with his viral hit “Hot Ni**a,” which landed him a deal with Epic Records. Staples spoke with the up and comer about the first rap he ever wrote, whether or not he misses his privacy, and more. He even asked for a tutorial on how to properly do Shmurda’s dance.

Peep the footage below.

Photo: Vimeo