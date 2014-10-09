Eminem Inspires Elle Varner’s New Album

Elle Varner has tapped into a completely different sound for her second album, Four Letter Word.

According to a recent sit-down with Billboard, Eminem served as the singer’s muse for material on her upcoming studio project.

“There is a bit of a thread. It’s telling a complete story,” explained Varner. “I haven’t fully decided how deep I want to go with it as I’m finishing up the little sequences and interludes. I’ll just leave it at this: Eminem is one of my favorite artists of all time.”

Four Letter Word is slated to drop this fall and will boast collaborations such as “Don’t Wanna Dance,” featuring A$AP Ferg.

Photo: Instagram