Big Sean – “Paradise” [VIDEO]

Today, “Paradise” becomes the first of the four tracks released by Big Sean in September to receive an official visual treatment. The horn-laden Mike WiLL Made-produced cut will appear on the ATLien’s upcoming album Ransom.

It’s unclear where the issue lies, but Sean and a female acquaintance are clearly at odds. Because of this, we rarely see the two interact and when they do, their rhythm isn’t very positive. However, that doesn’t stop the G.O.O.D. Music rapper from getting his bars off in the clip.

Mike WiLL makes a cameo appearance.

Peep the Mike Carson-directed clip below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube