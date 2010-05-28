CLOSE
Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Announce Pregnancy And Marriage

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about the mysterious bump that Alicia Keys has been sporting in the tummy area, well it looks like the rumors were actually true. 

According to confirmed reports and the couples separate publicists, Alicia is pregnant with her first child by super producer Swizz Beatz. 

In addition to expecting, the couple also announced that they will be tying the knot later this year. 

Swizz Beatz, who has a child and was previously married to singer Mashonda, officially became single earlier this month. 

Congrats to the couple.

