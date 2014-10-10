Bun B Stars In Toothpaste Ad [VIDEO]

General consensus says that Bun B is a likable guy. And his personality shows viewers why in a new ad for Rembrandt toothpaste.

“I am probably not the normal person that you’d see in a toothpaste ad,” the Trill OG said. While that statement couldn’t be more true, the Port Arthur, Tex. rapper is a natural on screen alongside Marvel comics editor Sana Amanat and Top Chef winner Kristen Kish.

See “recording artist” Bun B speak in the video below. Don’t worry, you’ll get the joke soon enough.

Photo: YouTube