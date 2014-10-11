Kendrick Lamar – “i” [LYRIC VIDEO]

The overall consensus when dealing with opinions for Kendrick Lamar’s new single, “i” appears to be grounded in the record’s lyrical offerings, opposed to its ability to become “the turn-up” like a vast majority of his counterparts.

Top Dawg Entertainment has released an official lyric video for the single that supports this claim and could very well serve as official representation for the track as well. Director Christian San Jose takes his camera through all avenues of Los Angeles’ atmosphere and documents all colors, creeds and ethnicities (and gangsta lineages) showing how the power of love can be contagious. Kendrick also makes an appearance by way of a recent performance he had in Toronto to generate traction for the record.

Watch and soak up the positive energy from the clip. It is currently available on iTunes.

Photo: VEVO