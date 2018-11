Despite being in jail for the next few years, Gucci Mane continues to be one of the most prolific rapper’s today. The latest from Big Guwop is a Mike Will Made It-produced number called “Speed Bumps.”

Jeezy mention at about the 1:25 mark, because it’s La Flare.

This one is off Trap God 3, which is due out October 17.

—

