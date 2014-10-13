Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Celebrate Their Son’s Birthday With Carmelo Anthony [PHOTOS]

With so much celebrity relationship drama dominating news feeds in 2014, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are continuing giving the world positivity as an offset.

The musical couple is currently expecting their second child together and over the weekend, they put their family’s strong bond on display as they celebrated their son, Egypt’s fourth birthday.

Not too many tots in America can look back in their scrapbook and boast that a famous NBA star attended their kiddie birthday bash as family friend Carmelo Anthony made his presence felt. To add to the “good vibes” felt throughout, Swizz’s ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere came in the clutch with a racecar themed birthday cake from BCakeNY.

Navigate through the pages below to see the snapshots from the party. The love is real.

