David Banner & 9th Wonder Announce Death Of A Pop Star 2 [PHOTO]

The tail end of 2010 brought about an unlikely pairing between David Banner and 9th Wonder that spliced thought-provoking subject matter with futuristic production. Death of a Pop Star was the name and a different angle of lyrical anointment was its aim.

Success and the inevitable obstacles it brings generally presents the challenge to top the previous achievements and over the weekend, the two country rap tune makers began crafting what will eventually become Death of a Pop Star 2.

“#Working @davidbannerlikespictures @9thwondermusic #WhileYouWereSleeping,” the North Carolina producer captioned in a picture with Banner onto his social media accounts. “Death Of A Pop Star 2…It’s coming…”

Studio time with @9thWonderMusic far surpasses our cooking session. I didn't sleep last night I went straight to the gym from the studio. — DAVID BANNER (@davidbanner) October 10, 2014

The first installment debuted at number 17 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums charts and was popularized for the single “Be With You” with Ludacris and Marsha Ambrosius, which also prompted a sampling lawsuit. It was released via Big Face Entertainment but with 9th Wonder’s Jamla imprint becoming an independent force in the ensuing years, expect the rollout to be much different.

