Iggy Azalea Leads 2014 American Music Awards With 6 Nominations

Hip-Hop purists are about to be livid since Iggy Azalea has more stats that support the idea that she may be the queen of Hip-Hop. The Australian rapper and Grand Hustle artist leads the pack of all 2014 American Music Award nominees with six, including Artist of the Year.

The “Fancy” rapper is also up for New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock. She is also in the Hip-Hop categories for Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop and Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop.

Also, Pharrell Williams and John Legend, who are both up for Artist of the Year, each received five nominations.

The 2014 AMAs go down on Sunday, November 23 live from the NOKIA Theatre at 8pm ET on ABC.

Photo: WENN.com

