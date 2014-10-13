EXCLUSIVE: DJ Whoo Kid Says The Game Is In Talks To Rejoin To G-Unit [VIDEO]

The G-Unit comeback has been in full swing but to longtime fans, Kidd Kidd isn’t exactly the for missing link the infamous rap posse. Of course, we’re talking about The Game, whose short-lived stint with the clique harkened comparisons to N.W.A. Yet his well publicized beef with 50 Cent became larger than life and a chance of reunion wasn’t likely.

However it is new day in the G-Unit camp and DJ Whoo Kid revealed to Hip-Hop Wired that all old wounds are currently being healed as we speak. During an event for Too $hort’s new Magicgate music imprint launch, the longtime G-Unit disc jock let that cat out the bag that Jayceon would be rejoining his well-known frenemies on the frontlines.

“Everybody is still back together but there’s still one more person,” he coyly responded when asked about his thoughts on the G-Unit reunion. “Even when they were separated, the phone call level was always there, so we see what happens” he says.

Following his abrupt split from the camp, The Game was still able to continue on with his own solo, successful career. His sixth studio album Blood Moon: Year of the Wolf, actually releases tomorrow, October 14.

DJ Whoo Kid’s career has also since catapulted since his days for mixing classic mixtapes for his crew. He tells Hip-Hop Wired that he will be sitting down with his current radio home of Shade 45 to see how he can get some wiggle room in his hectic schedule which includes contributing to G-Unit, touring and copious amounts of copulation.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired