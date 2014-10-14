Iggy Azalea Has Beef With Snoop Dogg Over Instagram Post

After getting wind of a particular photo recently shared by Snoop Dogg over Instagram, Iggy Azalea has fired back and she isn’t happy at all with the blatant disrespect.

As you can see from the above photo, the Aussie rapper was prompted to take to Twitter and lay it on the Hip-Hop legend. The now deleted series of tweets (preserved by XXL) read: “why would you post such a mean pic to insta when you send your body guards to ask me for pictures every time we are at shows … together? my bodyguard stopped the fire truck that saved your friends life in canada when he almost burnt down the hotel. … and every time I’ve ever spoken to you you’ve always been nice as hell, I’m disappointed you’d be such an ass for no reason.”

