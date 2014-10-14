The Game – Blood Moon: Year Of The Wolf Album Stream [LISTEN]

The Game delivered some exciting material in the weeks leading up to his Blood Moon: Year Of The Wolf album hitting retailers. Now in stores, the West Coast rap star gives listeners the option to stream the body of work guilt-free.

The Game is known to give fans a lengthy listening experience, and this project is no different. Clocking in at 16 tracks, many of which are feature-heavy, the Compton rapper had plenty of opportunities to test his lyrical prowess against some mainstream favorites.

On “F*ck Yo Feelings,” Game trades verses with Lil Wayne and Chris Brown, while he goes toe to toe with Jeezy and Kevin Gates on our personal favorite, “Black On Black.”

Other noteworthy guests include T.I., 2 Chainz, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti Problem, and Eric Bellinger.

Stream Blood Moon: Year Of The Wolf below. Purchase it via iTunes.

Photo: Instagram