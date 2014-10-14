New Into The Light Film Follows Jay Electronica Across The World [VIDEO]

The oft-elusive Jay Electronica embarks on a journey of exploration and discovery halfway across the world in a new film courtesy of Mass Appeal. Into the Light is bound to give viewers a deeper understanding of what the rap phenom is all about.

“It is experimental in form and best described as a meditation in un-learning. A movement in seeing without watching, hearing without listening, and the brave exploration of spirit,” says director Jason Goldwatch in regards to the excursion.

About:

Jay Electronica is full of mystery, and like a magician, his character lends itself to new ways of seeing things that would seem impossible to many. Several years ago, Jay and I traveled to the other side of the Earth. We left a piece of ourselves there. In exchange, we brought back something entirely new, and the images that follow are a glimpse into that magic for everyone who’s curious. Traveling across strange lands, we were invited to attend sacred ceremonies of sacrifice and parading celebrations of ancient descent. We trekked together towards the horizon and explored crowded monasteries, solitary mountain top temples, slums of filthy laughing children, and rivers running with blood and flower petals. I documented as Jay walked a river of burning human bodies. We crash landed a helicopter in the Himalayas, and he delivered rice and clean water to a school in a refugee tent city. The result was a collage of movements and emotion.

Peep the trailer below. Into the Light is slated for a 2015 release.

—

Photo: YouTube