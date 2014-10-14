Common Announces Tour With Jay Electronica

Common today announces he’ll be embarking on a 13-stop Nobody’s Smiling tour with special guest Jay Electronica.

The excursion, which supports Common’s 10th studio LP, will open in Las Vegas on Nov. 21 and close out with two separate sets in New York on Dec. 9 and 10.

Via Rap-Up:

“I’m excited to be touring because I haven’t in several years and to be doing it with an album like Nobody’s Smiling is giving me a chance to perform the hip-hop that I love,” said Common. “To have Jay Electronica on this tour is crazy. He is one of the freshest voices in hip-hop today. He truly is sparking the culture.”

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster. Tour dates are as follows:

Nov. 21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Nov. 23 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – House of Blues

Nov. 28 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre

Nov. 29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Dec. 1 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Dec. 2 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Dec. 3 – New Orleans, LA – Howling Wolf G

Dec. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Dec. 7 – Washington, D.C. – Fillmore

Dec. 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Dec. 9 – New York, NY – Filmore

Dec. 10 – New York, NY – Filmore

—

Photo: Instagram