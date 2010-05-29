Groupie Kat Stacks Talks About Alleged Beat Down By Fabolous’ Crew [Video]

Hip-Hop’s most hated vixen Kat Stacks is back again, only this time to blast Fabolous for the recent beat down that she reportedly received yesterday.

According to Kat Stacks via Twitter, the assailants were two men who approached her and states that they shouted out both Fabolous and Bow Wow’s name during the beat down.

“yes its true @myfabolouslife sent people today to smack me up at the bar & they stole my phone & recorded it. i dare yall to blast it.”

Peep More After The Jump For Footage Of The Assault And More Of Kat Stacks’ Response: [More]

” got my a** wooped? it was 2 n*ggas yelling @myfabolouslife & @bowwow name … im a female u got 2 n*ggas to hit me LOL lame.”

Although Kat Stacks was involved in the altercation with two men, she states that there was no damage done.

“i have no marks on my face .. they are lame”

Although initial reports state that Kat Stacks was on her way to a recording studio, Stacks states that the altercation happened at a bar.

“i was chilling at the bar in pearl & they ran up recording & Isht & hit me on the side of my face & i fell out the chair”

For Kat Stacks haters that are hoping to see a video of the beat down [we know there is one right.] Kat Stacks issues a warning that if the video is released, she will file a lawsuit.

“YES ROB & BART blast the video ima sue @myfabolouslife and charge yall with assault.”

Well we’re gonna see what happens because here’s the video.

SMH, It’s going to be a long summer.