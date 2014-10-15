Was Amber Rose Happier With Kanye West? [Photos]

Yeah, we’re trolling here, but bear with us. Is it possible that Amber Rose was happier with Kanye West?

The couple broke up on less than the best of terms, but photographic evidence proves that Rose consistently looked all cheery next to Yeezy. Now that the blonde baldie’s marriage with Wiz Khalifa has fallen apart, speculation is running rampant and everyone is looking back at both of their histories.

We compiled some photos of Rose and Yeezy for you conspiracy theorist to take a gander at and determine if just maybe Rose should tried to stick with Kim Kardashian’s current hubby.

—

Photos: WENN.com, unless otherwise noted.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »