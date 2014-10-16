Jay Z & Beyonce Take Over London [Photos]

After bringing to a close their successful joint On The Run tour, Jay Z and Beyoncé took across The Pond for a little getaway. But a vacation for the Carters is unlike any other.

The power duo has got paparazzi running amok as they take over the streets of Europe. From Paris to London, Jay and Bey have frolicked in countless art galleries and spent their hard-earned money in haute couture, all in the name of expanding little Blue Ivy’s horizon of course. And let’s not forget the swanky abodes and finest cuisines that undoubtedly get added to the bill. Must be nice.

Hit the gallery to see just how much fun the Carters are having without us.

