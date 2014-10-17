The Game ft. Problem, Huddy & Bad Lucc – “THOT” [VIDEO]

With Blood Moon: Year Of The Wolf officially in stores, The Game delivers some supporting content in the form of a visual for “THOT,” featuring Problem, Huddy, and Bad Lucc.

While this song doesn’t appear on the aforementioned LP, shooting the treatment was the perfect excuse for the foursome to have a good old fashioned West Coast pool party. Needless to say that things get pretty wild, as The Game and company rhyme about women of ill repute.

T.I. makes a cameo appearance.

Peep the Matt Alonzo-directed video for “THOT.”

—

Photo: WSHH