The Game ft. Problem, Huddy & Bad Lucc – “THOT” [VIDEO]

With Blood Moon: Year Of The Wolf officially in stores, The Game delivers some supporting content in the form of a visual for “THOT,” featuring Problem, Huddy, and Bad Lucc.
While this song doesn’t appear on the aforementioned LP, shooting the treatment was the perfect excuse for the foursome to have a good old fashioned West Coast pool party. Needless to say that things get pretty wild, as The Game and company rhyme about women of ill repute.
T.I. makes a cameo appearance.
Peep the Matt Alonzo-directed video for “THOT.”
Photo: WSHH
